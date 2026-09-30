Row in Punjab Over Religious Leader Dhirendra Shastri's Remarks, Shahi Imam Seeks Apology

A controversy has erupted in Ludhiana over remarks made by Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri during the ongoing Shri Hanumant Katha. Speaking about drug abuse and religious conversion in Punjab, Shastri made comments that have drawn strong objections from Ludhiana's Shahi Imam Maulana Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi.

The Shahi Imam has called an emergency meeting over the issue and demanded that Shastri withdraw his remarks and publicly apologise.

The episode has also triggered a wider debate in Ludhiana over religious harmony and social cohesion, with other religious representatives also objecting to the comments.

Why The Controversy

During the Katha, Dhirendra Shastri said two things needed to be stopped in Punjab - drug abuse and religious conversion. Addressing the Sikh community, he said those who follow the Guru Granth Sahib should not be influenced into converting to another religion.

Shastri said he would stand with Sikh brothers against religious conversion and asserted that conversions will not be allowed in Punjab.

It was during this part of his address that he made a controversial remark, following which the row erupted. Shastri also said he would not elaborate further on the issue as he did not want to face an FIR.

Shahi Imam Objects To Remarks

Shahi Imam Maulana Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi Sani strongly objected to Shastri's comments. He said he had no objection to anyone propagating their religion, but making objectionable comments against another religion in the name of religious preaching was wrong.

The Shahi Imam said the people of Ludhiana respect all religions and have maintained communal harmony even after the Partition of 1947.

He also expressed displeasure over Shastri allegedly referring to the people of Ludhiana as 'pagal' (mad).

Shahi Imam Questions References to 'Abdullah'

The Shahi Imam also questioned Shastri's remarks referring to 'Abdullah' in Dubai and Punjab.

He questioned why there should be a different attitude towards a Muslim in Dubai and a Muslim in Punjab, arguing that an individual should not be viewed differently on the basis of religion.

Warning Of Police Complaint

The Shahi Imam has demanded that Dhirendra Shastri withdraw the controversial remarks and publicly apologise. If Shastri does not apologise, he would file a police complaint against him and organisers of the Shri Hanumant Katha, he said.

The Shahi Imam has proposed a special meeting of representatives of different faiths to strengthen religious harmony and social cohesion. Representatives of the Christian community have also expressed displeasure over the remarks and called for members of the community to come together.

The controversy has now brought religious harmony and inter-community relations in Ludhiana into focus, with Shastri's comments on drugs and religious conversion becoming the centre of a wider debate.