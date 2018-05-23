Rohit Vemula's Mother Condoles BJP Leader Bandaru Dattatreya's Son's Death Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad, had hanged himself in his hostel room on the campus on January 17, 2016 as he was allegedly upset over the disciplinary action taken against him by the varsity.

78 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bandaru Dattatreya's son Vyshnav, a third year MBBS student, suddenly collapsed while having dinner New Delhi: Radhika Vemula, mother of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, today offered her condolences to former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya after his 21-year-old son died of cardiac arrest.



"My deepest condolences to Mr Bandaru Dattatreya and family from the bottom of My Heart. As I know the pain when someone lost their son, I hope you will be fine. Sorry for your loss. Jai Bhim," she said in a Facebook post.



Mr Dattatreya's son Vyshnav, a third year MBBS student,



His sister and brother-in-law, who are doctors, rushed him to a nearby private hospital while giving him first aid in the car, they said.



The doctors tried to revive him by putting him on ventilator and taking other measures, but in vain, they added.



, a PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad, had hanged himself in his hostel room on the campus on January 17, 2016 as he was allegedly upset over the disciplinary action taken against him by the varsity.



The issue had taken a political turn with allegations that the extreme action was a result of discrimination against Dalit students at the behest of Mr Dattatreya, then Union labour minister. It was also alleged that the BJP leader had written a letter to the Education Ministry, seeking action against the Dalit students' "anti-national" acts.



Mr Dattatreya was named as a prime accused in the case of abetment to suicide. However, a report of the one-man judicial commission under former Allahabad High Court judge Justice A K Roopanwal gave a clean chit to the BJP leader.



Radhika Vemula, mother of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, today offered her condolences to former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya after his 21-year-old son died of cardiac arrest."My deepest condolences to Mr Bandaru Dattatreya and family from the bottom of My Heart. As I know the pain when someone lost their son, I hope you will be fine. Sorry for your loss. Jai Bhim," she said in a Facebook post.Mr Dattatreya's son Vyshnav, a third year MBBS student, suddenly collapsed while having dinner , BJP sources said.His sister and brother-in-law, who are doctors, rushed him to a nearby private hospital while giving him first aid in the car, they said.The doctors tried to revive him by putting him on ventilator and taking other measures, but in vain, they added. Rohith Vemula , a PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad, had hanged himself in his hostel room on the campus on January 17, 2016 as he was allegedly upset over the disciplinary action taken against him by the varsity. The issue had taken a political turn with allegations that the extreme action was a result of discrimination against Dalit students at the behest of Mr Dattatreya, then Union labour minister. It was also alleged that the BJP leader had written a letter to the Education Ministry, seeking action against the Dalit students' "anti-national" acts.Mr Dattatreya was named as a prime accused in the case of abetment to suicide. However, a report of the one-man judicial commission under former Allahabad High Court judge Justice A K Roopanwal gave a clean chit to the BJP leader. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter