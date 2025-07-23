Revanth Reddy Bats For Telugu OBC Leader Bandaru Dattatreya For Vice President Post

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday demanded former Union Minister and ex-Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, an OBC leader from Telangana, be made the Vice President of India.

He said the post should be given to Telangana as Telugu was the second-most spoken language in the country, and justice to the native speakers must be done.

Meanwhile, he termed as "unfortunate" the resignation of former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"The next Vice President should be from Telangana. Telangana deserves its due. You cannot do so much injustice to the people of Telangana. Telugu is the second most spoken language in India after Hindi, and then comes Bengali. Injustice has been done to our people.

"I have demanded that the NDA government appoint Bandaru Dattatreya as the next Vice President of India. If Dattatreya is made the vice president, then some of your sins will be forgiven," the Congress leader told reporters here.

Mr Dattatreya was the Haryana governor during 2019-2021. He was made the governor of Himachal Pradesh in July 2021 and vacated that post on July 21 this year.

Mr Reddy said he proposed Mr Dattatreya's name because there is so much talk about OBCs these days, and Dattatreya, an OBC, was removed from the post of governor.

He said Bandi Sanjay was also axed as the BJP president of Telangana, as he termed both these leaders the main face of Telugu OBCs.

"They sent a person of Telugu-speaking person back home from Delhi (referring to former VP M Venkaiah Naidu). Then they removed Bandaru Dattatreya as governor and then removed Bandi Sanjay as Telangana BJP president," said Mr Reddy, attacking the BJP-led Centre.

Asked if the Congress would support Mr Dattatreya's candidature, he said, "I will try and help Bandaru Dattatreya, and I will also request my leadership to support him too, but the Congress leadership will take a call on it." Mr Reddy also alleged that the country is in danger till the NDA government is in power, and it has to be removed.

