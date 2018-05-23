Bandaru Dattatreya's 21-Year-Old Son Vaishnav Dies Of Heart Attack In Hyderabad

Former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya's son Vaishnav dies of heart attack

Former union minister and BJP Member of Parliament Bandaru Dattatreya's 21-year-old son died of a massive heart attack last night.Bandaru Vaishnav was a third year medical student. He was reportedly having dinner with his family at their Ramnagar residence in Hyderabad, when he suddenly collapsed. Mr Dattatreya took him to Care Hospital, where the doctors said they would take care and he could go home.Around 12:30 am Vaishnav was declared dead. The mayor of Hyderabad, Bonthu Ramamohan reached the hospital about half-an-hour later, after learning about Vaishnav's death from the media.State BJP president Dr K Laxman and other leaders rushed to the hospital at about 3 am. Mr Dattatreya, who is a heart patient himself was informed about his son's death only in the morning.