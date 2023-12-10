Haryana Governor Posts Granddaughter's Video Praising PM. He Reacts

The video posted by Bandaru Dattatreya has over 900,000 views and over 17,000 "likes"

Ex BJP leader and now Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya, has shared a video of his granddaughter reciting a poem that praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister has reacted to the video.

"Creative and adorable. Her words are a source of great energy as well," the PM wrote on X, plugging Mr Dattatreya's post.

Creative and adorable. Her words are a source of great energy as well. https://t.co/9BTgtFkpH9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2023

"Jisne apna jeevan Bharat ke naam kiya... (The one who dedicated his life to India)," the Haryana Governor's granddaughter Jashodhara recites. The poem ends with the girl reciting with folded hands: "Haath jod Modi ji ko naman kare... (Fold your hands and bow to Modi ji)."

My grand daughter Jashodhara reciting a poem in praise of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/PXQL3KiBmE — Bandaru Dattatreya (@Dattatreya) December 9, 2023

Sharing the adorable video, Mr Dattatreya wrote: "My granddaughter Jashodhara reciting a poem in praise of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji."

Bandaru Dattatreya has served as the BJP's Andhra Pradesh chief in 1997, as Union Minister, and as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh before being appointed the Haryana Governor.