5 Days After Biker Died In Pit, Man Falls To Death In Open Manhole In Delhi

In yet another avoidable tragedy in Delhi, a man has died after falling into an open manhole.

Officials said Birju Kumar, a labourer, and his friend were heading home when the 30-year-old fell into the manhole, on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land, near the Mahashakti Kali temple in Rohini Sector 32 on Monday night. Both Kumar and his friend, who is also a labourer, had been drinking throughout the day and were inebriated at the time of the incident.

The friend said he tried calling out to Kumar but got no response and then went home because he was very drunk. When there was no sign of Kumar the next day as well, a search operation was launched by the Delhi Police and the Fire Department and his slippers were found next to the manhole.

Kumar's death was confirmed around 4 pm on Tuesday after his body was recovered from the sewer. The labourer was originally from Samastipur in Bihar.

"I came running back and called out to him, but he couldn't hear me in the water. What could I have done? I was also very drunk and I could not figure out what was happening," Kumar's friend said.

After the incident, the manhole has been covered.

Kumar's death comes five days after 25-year-old Kamal Dhayani fell into a nearly 15-foot deep pit while riding his motorcycle in Delhi's Janakpuri on February 5.