Robert Vadra's Anticipatory Bail Extended In Money Laundering Case

On February 16, the court had extended Robert Vadra's protection from arrest till today.

A Delhi court Tuesday extended Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail in a money laundering case till March 25 and asked him to join the probe in the matter after the Enforcement Directorate said he was required for custodial interrogation.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Mr Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Robert Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by him.

On February 16, the court had extended his protection from arrest till today.

ED had said it has received information about various new properties in London which allegedly belong to Mr Vadra, including two houses of five and four million pounds each, six other flats and more properties.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.