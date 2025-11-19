Robbers In Bengaluru Pose As Tax Officers, Loot Crores From Cash Van

In a major daylight robbery in Bengaluru, a group of armed men posing as Central Tax officers interepreted an ATM cash-loading vehicle near the Ashoka Pillar and looted worth crores of rupees. Sources told NDTV that around Rs 7 crore might have been stolen.

The CMS cash van was transporting money from the JP Nagar branch of HDFC Bank when a Toyota Innova suddenly blocked its way. The occupants of Innova approached the CMS staff and claimed they were from the Central Tax Department and said that they needed to verify documents.

Before the cash van staff could react, the suspects forcibly shifted them along with the cash into their Innova car. The gang then drove towards Dairy Circle, where they abandoned the CMS staff and fled with the money.

South Division Police have formed special teams and launched an intensive search to identify and arrest the culprits. Preliminary investigations indicate the involvement of a well-organised gang.

