Robbers Gag Employee, Loot Over Rs 1 Lakh From Office In Jalandhar

Three robbers struck the 'West & Western Union Tours and Travels' office in the Harnamdas Pura area of Punjab's Jalandhar on Thursday, making off with Rs 1,08,000. CCTV footage capturing the incident has surfaced, and one of the suspects has been identified as Gurdeep.

The CCTV footage shows a female employee attending to customers inside the shop. During this time, a young man wearing a black shirt enters the shop. He approaches the counter, covers his face with a handkerchief, and makes enquiries regarding tickets. Subsequently, the female employee is seen speaking on a phone call. Shortly thereafter, a second young man-wearing a checked shirt and a face mask-enters the shop and takes up a position inside; however, the employee remains engrossed in her phone conversation.

The young man in the checked shirt is then seen glancing repeatedly toward the shop's exterior, where a third accomplice is stationed. The two young men inside the shop then exchange words. At this moment, the young man in the black shirt quietly positions himself behind the female employee without her knowledge. He then signals his accomplice to launch the attack from behind. The young man in the black shirt proceeds to cover the employee's mouth, while the three robbers calmly loot the cash from the safe before fleeing the scene.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ajay Singh said preliminary investigation revealed that two of the young men had previously visited the shop at 3:30 pm wearing face masks and left after a while. The robbery occurred some time later.

In light of these events, the police are expected to soon make a public statement regarding the case and the implicated youth.