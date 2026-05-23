Guwahati Couple Posed As House Help, Gained Trust And Then Robbed Them

A new way of robbery has come to light in Guwahati, creating fear among the residents of the city. The woman would first win the trust of families by working as a house help and then steal cash and jewellery.

The incident came to light after police arrested the couple accused of carrying out several thefts in the city by pretending to be household workers.

According to police, the accused used fake names and addresses to get jobs in homes before targeting the families.

The robbery cases were reported from different areas of the city, including Noonmati, Fancy Bazar, Birubari, and Basistha.

"The latest incident of robbery happened in Fancy Bazar area, where a woman identified as Dipali Das alias Jonali working as a domestic helper at a house. After staying there for few months and winning trust, she broke open an almirah and run away with gold jewellery," said a police official.

"During our investigation, we have detained a man named Bhupen Kumar Singh from Pamohi, and based on his confession, we have apprehended Dipali Das, alias Jonali," the official said.

According to police, the stolen jewellery had been sold at a shop at around Rs 3 lakh.

The shop owner, Bharat Sonar, was also arrested from Burnihat.