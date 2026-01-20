On Camera, Masked Men With Guns, Knives Loot Assam Businessman's House

A shocking robbery incident was reported late Monday night in Assam's Guwahati, where masked men looted a businessman's residence and attacked family members.

The incident took place at the residence of businessman Anil Deka, according to police sources.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the house and the apartment building.

Four robbers were seen arriving in a white Maruti Suzuki Swift car and carrying out the crime in a dramatic manner in about 40 minutes.

The video showed them threatening Deka's wife and the family's driver at gunpoint and attacking them with a dagger in what appeared to be the living room.

While two robbers were trying to overpower the woman, the other two were trying to pin down the driver on the sofa.

At the time of the robbery, Deka was not at the house.

The robbers then fled with cash, gold ornaments, and other valuable items.