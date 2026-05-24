Road Blocked Over Missing People, IAF Airlifts NCC Cadets From Imphal

In a crucial move, a special airlift operation was carried out by the Indian Air Force to evacuate National Cadet Corps (NCC) members stranded in Manipur's Imphal after the completion of an Air Wing NCC camp on May 20, an official statement said.

On the request from the government, the IAF launched the evacuation mission to ensure the safe return of the students.

The cadets from Assam's Jorhat and Guwahati were unable to return home by road due to the prevailing situation in Manipur, which had disrupted normal transportation routes and raised safety concerns.

At least 60 cadets were flown to Jorhat, while 72 were transported to Guwahati. The swift coordination and execution of the mission ensured that the cadets reached their destinations safely and without further delay, the statement said.

The statement said three AN-32 transport aircraft were deployed to airlift a total of 132 cadets from Imphal. The NCC camp ended on May 20, but the evolving situation in Manipur prevented them from undertaking their return journey as planned.

With road connectivity affected, due to blockade and counter blockade by Kuki and Naga groups, the airlift was the only option left.