IAF Official's Wife Alleges Rape, Forced Conversion. 2 Arrested, Cleric On Run

In a shocking case from Nagpur, the wife of an Air Force personnel has accused an old classmate and his associates of rape, blackmail, black magic, and forced religious conversion. Police have arrested two men, including the main accused, while a team has been sent to Madhya Pradesh to trace a maulana (cleric) allegedly involved in the conversion. The two arrested accused have been identified as Ayaaz Madare and his associate Ameen Shaikh.

Spiked Drink, Photos And Videos

According to the FIR, on February 8, 2025, during a meeting at a hotel, Ayaaz allegedly spiked the 24-year-old woman's drink. When she regained consciousness, the accused had allegedly recorded objectionable photos and videos of her. He then blackmailed her, threatening to send the videos to her husband and circulate them on social media. The victim alleged she was repeatedly sexually assaulted and around Rs 4 lakh was extorted from her.

The Viral Video

A viral video has become the key piece of evidence in the case. In the video, the 24-year-old woman is seen crying and pleading with the accused, Ayaaz Madare (26), to let her go. "Chhodo Mujhe" (let me go), the woman is heard saying in the video as Ayaaz forcefully holds her hands while chanting religious verses and repeatedly blowing over her. The woman is seen struggling to break free. The woman alleges that she was subsequently declared "converted" and that an attempt was made to rape her thereafter.

The woman further alleged in the FIR that Ayaaz would often bring a plastic bottle with some liquid and force her to drink it. He would then allegedly mutter in Urdu, blow on her face, and claim it was "hypnosis and black magic" before raping her. The video allegedly shows black magic or hypnosis ritual.

'Forced Conversion, Nikah'

In another incident cited in the complaint, on May 31, Madare and his associate forcibly took the woman to Kalmeshwar. There, a third accused - Hazrat Maulana from Tamia village in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh - allegedly performed religious rituals and forced her to say "qubool hai" to convert her. The woman alleged this was done against her will. After the ritual, the maulana declared that she had converted to Islam and that her 'nikah' with Ayaaz had been performed. She was allegedly forced to eat meat and recite the kalma. Following this, the group took her to a hotel where Ayaaz allegedly raped her again. The accused continued to visit her house and sexually assault her, she alleged.

Police Action

Police have invoked sections under the anti-black magic law along with charges of rape, repeated sexual assault, extortion, blackmail, and forced conversion. A Nagpur police team is hunting for the maulana who allegedly performed the conversion.

DCP Suresh Reddy said: "In her complaint, the woman has alleged rape, extortion, conversion, and black magic. Electronic devices seized are being forensically analysed. This evidence will be very crucial. A police team has gone to another state to search for the maulana who performed the conversion. A thorough investigation is underway."