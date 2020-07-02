Return Money Received IN PM CARES Fund From Chinese Sources: RJD MP Manoj Jha

Manoj Jha said that banning Chinese apps is only "symbolism" (File)

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday said that donations received in PM Cares Fund from any Chinese source should be returned back.

He said that banning Chinese apps is only "symbolism".

"I think it is only symbolism. If we want to give a message then every single penny received in PM CARES Fund from any Chinese source should be given back," Mr Jha told ANI.

"When the question was asked in parliament about the threat from Chinese apps then the government said there was no danger," he added.

The RJD leader was commenting on the Government of India's decision to ban 59 mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence" of the country.

The Ministry of Information Technology said in a release that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has banned apps for "safety, security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of India".

