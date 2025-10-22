RJD Candidate's Nomination Cancelled For Bihar Polls Over Invalid Certificate

In a setback to the opposition Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar polls, the Election Commission on Wednesday cancelled the nomination of RJD's Shweta Suman in the Mohania assembly seat after finding that she was a native of UP, officials said.

Mohania in Kaimur district is a seat demarcated for Scheduled Castes, and natives of another state cannot contest an election in a reserved seat, they said, adding that the rule does not apply in general seats.

Suman alleged that her nomination was cancelled by the EC due to "pressure" from the BJP's top leadership.

"It was cancelled to ensure that the BJP candidate Sangita Kumar wins Mohania. They rejected my nomination on the grounds that I am a native of UP and can't contest the election from a reserved seat. I have been living here for the last 20 years," she claimed.

"This is sheer highhandedness of polling officials who work on the direction of BJP's top leaders," she alleged.

Suman claimed that the BJP candidate submitted her caste certificate after filing the nomination, and her papers were accepted.

"I will certainly approach the court against the partial attitude of the polling officials," she said.

