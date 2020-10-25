Rising Sea Levels Threat To Millions Living In Coastal Regions: Ministry Of Earth Sciences

Rising Sea Levels Threat To Millions Living In Coastal Regions: Centre (Representational)

The rising sea levels, as shown from satellite data received from European Space Agency (ESA), is a threat to the millions of people living in coastal regions, said Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Madhavan Rajeevan on Sunday.

Quoting a tweet from the ESA Earth Observation, Mr Rajeevan said that global warming is the major cause behind the rising sea levels.

The ESA Earth Observation's tweet has a graph embedded which reveals the changing height of the ocean surface.

The data, as provided by ESA, shows that on an average "since 1993 the global mean sea level has risen by just over 3 mm every year."

"Mean Sea Level has risen on average by just over 3 mm every year Satellite data have been very useful to estimate this increase, which is mostly attributed to Global Warming. Threat to millions of people living in coastal regions," Mr Rajeevan's tweet read.

Global warming is the heating up of Earth's climate system due to human activities which increases heat-trapping greenhouse gas levels in Earth's atmosphere.

The resultant negative impact is being increasingly felt in the manner of erratic weather patterns, and melting of glaciers, ice sheets in polar zones, which contributes to rise in sea levels, among others.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)