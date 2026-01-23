Trump Mocks Global Warming As Ice Storm Looms Over Two-Thirds Of US

US President Donald Trump took a dig at global warming fears amid forecasts of a winter storm for two-thirds of America. Taking to Truth Social, Trump questioned the reality of global warming in the wake of 40 US states being expected to be hit by a cold wave.

"Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States. Rarely seen anything like it before. Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain - WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???", he wrote.

Trump has always expressed skepticism about climate change, calling it a "hoax," and dismissed scientists' concerns about global warming as a "political agenda." He withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement twice, once during his first term in 2020 and then as he began his second term in 2025.

The Republican leader continues to embrace fossil fuels and ditch clean energy policies. Trump's 'drill, baby, drill' slogan is aimed at showing support for increased drilling for petroleum and gas as sources of energy.

A huge winter storm that could bring catastrophic damage, widespread power outages and bitterly cold weather barreled toward the eastern two-thirds of the US.

More than 1,500 flights within, into, or out of the United States were delayed or canceled for Friday in advance of the storm, including at airports in Dallas, Atlanta, and Oklahoma, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

About 160 million people were under winter storm or cold weather watches or warnings and in many places both.