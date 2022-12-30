CCTV Shows The Moment Rishabh Pant's Mercedes Crashed

Rishabh Pant's condition is not serious.

The moment cricketer Rishabh Pant's car crashed into a divider was caught on a security camera. Chilling footage from Uttarakhand showed the Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe hitting the divider at high speed. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman suffered burn injuries as the vehicle caught fire following the collision near Roorkee.

Mr Pant was driving from Delhi to his home in Roorkee to surprise his mother and spend the New Year with his family when he met with the accident.

The cricketer said he dozed off while driving and lost control of the car and had to break one of the windows to save his life, police said.

His condition is not serious and has been referred to Max hospital in Dehradun.