Rishabh Pant Broke Window To Escape Burning Car: 5 Points

Rishab Pant was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

Here's your 5-point cheatsheet to the story

Rishabh Pant's Mercedes caught fire after the collision. Rishabh Pant has suffered burn injuries but his condition is not serious, said police. He was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke a window to escape. He was on his way to his hometown, Roorkee, when his car crashed. He has been referred to Max hospital in Dehradun.



Post a comment

Featured Video Of The Day "In Maa, I've Always Felt...": PM Modi's Moving Tribute To His Mother

Cricketer Rishabh Pant was injured after he met with an accident early Friday morning. He was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand when his car hit a driver.