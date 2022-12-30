Rishabh Pant Crashed In Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe. Know All About This Car

Here are the details of the Mercedes SUV Rishabh Pant was driving:
Rishabh Pant was driving a Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe. This car was sold in India from 2017 to 2020, for a little under a crore (ex-showroom) and then replaced with a newer model.
This SUV-Coupe hybrid has a 3 litre V6 biturbo engine that's mated to a nine-speed auto gearbox. The petrol engine can push out as many as 362 BHP and 520 Nm peak torque.
The powerful vehicle can hit 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds and the top speed is electronically restricted to 250 kmph.
The car was sold in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which means it was imported into India and not built or assembled here.
Like most Mercedes cars, the AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe too is loaded with safety tech and features like seven airbags, traction control, all-wheel drive etc.
Post a comment