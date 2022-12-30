Rishabh Pant Crashed In Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe. Know All About This Car

Rishabh Pant was driving a Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe. This car was sold in India from 2017 to 2020, for a little under a crore (ex-showroom) and then replaced with a newer model.

This SUV-Coupe hybrid has a 3 litre V6 biturbo engine that's mated to a nine-speed auto gearbox. The petrol engine can push out as many as 362 BHP and 520 Nm peak torque.

The powerful vehicle can hit 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds and the top speed is electronically restricted to 250 kmph.

The car was sold in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which means it was imported into India and not built or assembled here.