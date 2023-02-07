'Rishab Pant Song' Trends Again As Wicketkeeper-Batter Ruled Out Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

With Team India gearing up to host Australia for a four-Test series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, fans have started feeling the absence of the star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has been entertaining his fans not only with his batting prowess but also with his banter from behind the stumps. Pant met with a horrific car accident in December last year and is yet to be discharged from the hospital after undergoing multiple surgeries on his knee and heel.

Just as supporters and analysts believe Rishabh Pant should have been in the Indian team, an old song by The Bharat Army has resurfaced on the internet and is going viral once again.

"We've got Pant. Rishab Pant. I just don't think you'll understand. He'll hit you for a six. He'll babysit your kids. We've got Rishab Pant," the lyrics said.

Watch the video here:

In 2019, an overjoyed Pant thanked the Bharat Army for their work and demonstrated his dance moves to the song that had been written for him at the post-match celebration after India had defeated Australia in a historic Test series.

#AUSvIND Scenes of @RishabPant777 dancing to our song; ‘We've got Pant' !

.

‘We've got Pant

Rishab Pant

I just don't think you'll understand

He'll hit you for a six

He'll babysit your kids

We've got Rishab Pant'

.

#BharatArmySongBook#BharatArmy#12thMan#COTI 🇮🇳👶🍼 pic.twitter.com/l9WoTlqLnu — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) January 8, 2019

Recently, former Australian captain Ian Chappell also stated that Rishabh Pant's presence would have given Australia captain Pat Cummins sleepless nights.

"India are really going to really miss Rishabh Pant. The Australians will be happy. He is a counter-attacker; the guys who keep you awake are the ones who score quickly and change the game in one session. Pant was one such player," Chappell said during an interaction organised by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.