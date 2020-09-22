Rhea Chakraborty To Be In Jail Till October 6; Bail Hearing Tomorrow

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 9 on drugs charges.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty will be in jail till October 6, a court in Mumbai said today as her judicial custody ended. She and her brother Showik Chakraborty have requested bail from the Bombay High Court, which will take it up tomorrow.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 9 on drugs charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation.

The 28-year-old actor, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput in the months before his death on June 14, has been accused of organizing drugs for him.

The Narcotics Control Bureau described Rhea Chakraborty as an "active member of a drug syndicate".

On the basis of her three-day questioning earlier this month, the anti-drugs agency has widened its investigations to Bollywood's drugs links.

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, whose names reportedly came up during Rhea Chakraborty's questioning, may be summoned by the agency later this week, according to sources.

The agency today summoned top Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and talent agency executive Jaya Saha - who will be questioned for the second day. Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Shruti Modi has also been summoned. These summons have been issued in connection with the first case the agency registered based on the retrieved WhatsApp messages from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile.

In a separate case registered based on the seizure of 59 grams of marijuana in Mumbai, Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested around 15 persons.

Besides Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, the 15 arrested include two employees of Sushant Singh Rajput and alleged drug dealers who have been linked to Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput, a 34-year-old Bollywood star, was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. What began as a suicide investigation became a larger probe by the CBI after the actor's family accused Rhea Chakraborty of exploiting him for money, medicating him and playing a role in his death.

The drugs inquiry started after WhatsApp chats on Rhea Chakraborty's phone revealed conversations on buying drugs for the actor.

After multiple searches, the anti-drugs agency registered a second case based on 59 grams of weed found on drug dealers allegedly known to Sushant Rajput. According to the agency, their questioning led them to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother.

A Mumbai court rejected her request for bail saying she could "alert persons she has named" and evidence could be tampered with. The court also dismissed Rhea Chakraborty's argument that she was coerced into making her statement.