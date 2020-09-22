Sushant Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Judicial Custody Ends Today

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 9.

The 14-day judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, ends today.

Ms Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 9 after three days of questioning in a drug abuse case linked to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. She was remanded to 14-day judicial custody after her arrest.

The NCB claims that WhatsApp messages retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone point out that she arranged drugs for Mr Rajput. The agency had registered a second case based on 59 grams of marijuana seized from alleged drug dealers.

Sources in the anti-drugs agency have told NDTV that the actor has named actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan during questioning in the drug case. The agency is likely to call these actors for questioning this week, they said.

"During the preliminary investigation in the first case registered based on the retrieved WhatsApp messages of Rhea Chakraborty, few other actors name have come up including Sara Ali Khan and Shradda Kapoor. Both will be asked to join the investigation this week, summons will be issued soon," an officer involved in the investigation told NDTV.

Ms Chakraborty, who is currently housed at the Byculla Jail in Mumbai, has denied the allegations levelled by the NCB that she is an active member of a "drug syndicate".

Besides Rhea Chakraborty, the others arrested earlier this month were her brother Showik Chakraborty, two employees of Sushant Singh Rajput and alleged drug dealers who have been linked to Bollywood.