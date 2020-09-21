Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan May Be Summoned In Drugs Case: Sources

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may be called for questioning this week in the widening drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigations, sources say. Their names reportedly came up during the questioning of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on September 9 on charges of organizing drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sources say the Narcotics Control Bureau may put out summons to these actors later this week as it tries to build a case against the 10 people it has arrested over drugs allegations linked to the Sushant Rajput case. Besides Rhea Chakraborty, the others arrested earlier this month were her brother Showik Chakraborty, two employees of Sushant Singh Rajput and alleged drug dealers who have been linked to Bollywood.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was questioned for three days on allegations that she and her brother arranged drugs for Sushant Rajput, reportedly named his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with procuring drugs.

Sushant Singh Rajput, a 34-year-old Bollywood star, was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. What began as a suicide investigation became a larger probe by the CBI after the actor's family accused his last girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of exploiting him for money, medicating him and playing a role in his death.

The drugs inquiry started after WhatsApp chats on Rhea Chakraborty's phone revealed conversations on buying drugs for the actor.

After multiple searches, the anti-drugs agency based their case on 59 grams of weed found on drug dealers allegedly known to Sushant Rajput. According to the agency, their questioning led them to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother.

Rhea Chakraborty, a 28-year-old former Veejay, model and actor, was described as "an active member of a drug syndicate" by the Narcotics Control Bureau in documents to court after her arrest.

A Mumbai court rejected her request for bail saying she could "alert persons she has named" and evidence could be tampered with. The court also dismissed Rhea Chakraborty's argument that she was coerced into making her statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Shruti Modi and his former talent agent Jaya Saha have been summoned for questioning today.