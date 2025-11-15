Cannabis Worth Rs 10 crore Seized At Chennai Airport, 2 Women Arrested

Over 28 kilograms of high-grade hydroponic ganja worth an estimated Rs 10 crore was seized from two women at the Chennai International Airport.

According to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials, the accused were stopped after their suspicious travel patterns and baggage details prompted closer scrutiny. The operation was carried out on November 13.

A thorough examination of their check-in suitcases led to the recovery of 28.080 kg of high-quality hydroponic ganja, tightly packed and concealed to evade detection.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo had procured the contraband in Phuket and were attempting to smuggle it into India for further distribution.

One of the arrested women is a real estate operator suspected to have been lured by the promise of high profits, while the other is a former Dubai housemaid currently based in Chennai, who occasionally works in minor supporting roles in the film industry.

The NCB said the suitcases were handed over to them by individuals at Phuket airport with instructions to deliver them in Chennai. Officials believe the high-value "hydroponic weed" was meant for distribution within the city and possibly to individuals linked to the Kollywood film circuit.

NCB teams are now pursuing both backward linkages in Thailand and forward linkages in India to dismantle the network. "Efforts are underway to identify suppliers, financiers and intended recipients," the agency said, adding that both women have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Bureau urged citizens to support the fight against drug trafficking by sharing information through the National Narcotics Helpline, 1933, assuring confidentiality of callers.

Recently, two Kollywood actors - Srikanth and Krishna - were arrested in alleged drug-related cases, highlighting growing concern over narcotics links within the film industry.