Revenue Officer Charged For Demanding Rs 30 Lakh Bribe From Chinese Firm

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday booked an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 30 lakh from a China-based company in a case related to GST evasion.

The FIR stated that Hemant Kumar, IRS, Superintendent, CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate in Parel demanded Rs 30 lakh and after negotiation agreed to accept Rs 15 lakh as an undue advantage from Kundan Jha on behalf of Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt Ltd for closing the GST investigation being carried out by him against Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt Ltd (which is based in Guanzhou, People's Republic of China).

It is alleged in the complaint that in connection with the investigation of the GST invasion case of the company, Hemant Kumar, Superintendent had called Kundan Jha on July 26 and enquired about his (Kundan Jha's) role at Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt. Ltd. when he was employed there and about the business profile of Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt Ltd.

It is alleged in the complaint that after 3-4 days, Kundan Jha received a call from Mayur Magar, Custom House Agent (CHA), known to him, who used to do clearance work for Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt. Ltd. In the call, he promised Hemant can settle the matter of investigation and told Mayur to ask any responsible person from the company to get in touch with him for settling the matter.

It is alleged in the complaint that in the meanwhile, Hemant Kumar, persistently kept calling Kundan Jha on WhatsApp call asking to meet him someplace other than his office. Finally, on August 15 they met at a restaurant near Wadala Railway Station.

During the said meeting, Hemant Kumar offered to settle the matter if he is paid Rs 30 lakh as bribe. The next day, Kundan Jha contacted the top management and told them whatever was told to him by Hemant Kumar but the management of Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt Ltd was not interested to pay any bribe and asked him to resolve the matter legally by reporting the demand of bribe to the concerned anti-corruption agency.

The complainant has provided telephonic conversation between him, Kundan Jha and Hemant Kumar, Superintendent, CGST, Bhiwandi which were recorded on a micro SD Card with the help of a digital voice recorder.

The verification of the complaint has established the demand of undue advantage of Rs 30 lakh by Hemant Kumar and it was finally settled for Rs 15 lakh for settling the matter of M/s Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt Ltd.

During the conversation, Hemant Kumar, Superintendent, CGST, Bhiwandi, had agreed to make a final settlement on the bribe amount of Rs 15 lakh and also agreed to take bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh in advance for the work pending of Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt Ltd.

