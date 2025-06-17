Revanth Reddy Forms 3-Member Team To Plan Telangana Cow Protection Policy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday appointed a three-member committee to formulate a comprehensive policy for cow protection in the state.

The three-member committee comprises Special Chief Secretary to Animal Husbandry Department Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Secretary to Endowments Department Shailaja Ramaiyar and Secretary of the state Agriculture Department Raghunandan Rao.

The official committee will conduct an in-depth study on the establishment of cow shelters (Goshalas) and also visit other states to study the cow protection policies.

The Chief Minister has said that the new policies should focus mainly on cow protection in view of the importance of cows in the Indian culture and the sentiments of the devotees.

Chief Minister Reddy has ordered the officials to construct cow shelters with state-of-the-art facilities.

These cow shelters will be established in sizeable areas at four places: in the famous temple Vemulawada where the devotees donate calves as part of ' Kode Mokku' ritual, Yadagirigutta, Yenkepally near Hyderabad city and at Animal Husbandry University in the first phase.

The Chief Minister suggested that special attention should be paid to the protection of calves donated with utmost devotion by the devotees.

He made it clear that the state government is ready to spend liberally for cow protection.

During the meeting, the officials submitted an approach paper related to the management of cow shelters to the Chief Minister.