Justice Yashwant Varma has contended that proceedings for his removal as a high court judge became infructuous following his resignation and cannot be continued, saying any attempt to remove him from office would be without constitutional foundation.

In a letter dated September 10 to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, he responded to the report of the inquiry committee constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Varma wrote that the proceedings directed towards his removal did not survive his resignation.

He reiterated that he was innocent of the allegations against him, including the suggestion that he possessed ill-gotten funds, and asserted that his resignation should not be construed as an acknowledgement or admission of any allegation or finding.

The letter was circulated among MPs on Thursday.

The three-member inquiry committee, in its report tabled in Parliament on August 12, had found all three charges against Justice Varma proved.

The charges related to his failure to explain the presence, source or ownership of cash found at his official residence, failure to secure and preserve material evidence leading to the unexplained disappearance of the currency, and evasive and unsatisfactory explanations during the inquiry.

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