Republic Day: India, Pak Soldiers Exchange Sweets At Attari-Wagah Border

The BSF strictly abide by the motto 'Jeevan Paryant Kartavya', duty unto death.

An atmosphere of patriotic zeal and fervour gripped the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of 74th Republic Day celebrations today.

The Border Security Force (BSF) also offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion

A few metres away from the zero line and Pakistan posts, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the BSF) unfurled the triclour and sent a loud message that the national flag of the country will remain fluttering.

Talking to ANI, BSF commandant Jasbir Singh extended the Republic Day wishes to all the countrymen and said "JCP Attari has made a unique identity as the symbol of nationality, a retreat ceremony takes place every evening and thousands of people come here daily to encourage the morale of the personnel here."

He further informed that they have organised a number of programmes here and also offered sweets to the Pakistan Rangers as well.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu led the nation on Thursday celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade.

