Republic Day 2018 Live Updates: Tight Security In Delhi, Preparations For Grand Parade

The national capital has been wrapped in a thick security blanket to ensure peaceful celebrations. Special teams, anti-aircraft guns and snipers have been deployed to keep a vigil on the eight-km parade route from Rajpath to Red Fort. Hundreds of CCTV cameras as well as drones will be watching people's movements along the parade route. Nearly 60,000 security personnel from the Delhi Police and central security forces have been deployed in Central Delhi.
Here are the LIVE updates of the 69th Republic Day celebrations:
#ThisDayThatYear: Let us recall what our forefathers solemnly resolved, what they have bequeathed to us and what we celebrate and honour today. #RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/77V1WltOtn- PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2018
The Shaurya Chakra is the third highest peacetime military decoration after the Ashoka Chakra and the Kirti Chakra. Read about the heroic tales of the men in uniform who are honoured with the Shaurya Chakra this Republic Day.
The Ministry of External Affairs extends its warm wishes to all on the 69th Republic Day. #RepublicDay2018 would always be remembered as a historic day when all 10 ASEAN HoS/HoGs joined us in the celebrations. #aseanindiapic.twitter.com/NdnnjrId0L- Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 26, 2018
Against the backdrop of raging protests against the controversial film Padmaavat across several states, President Ram Nath Kovind today underlined that people could disagree about something or a historical event without infringing on the dignity and space of other citizens.
69वें #गणतंत्रदिवस के पावन अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं l 🇮🇳 #RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/df8TR129uR
Tamil Nadu: Visuals of #RepublicDay parade from Chennai pic.twitter.com/HUKWXS2cY2
As India celebrates its 69th Republic Day today, for the first time, 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN will be the chief guests at the ceremonial parade, held at Rajpath, in the heart of national capital Delhi. To accommodate the 10 heads of state, the stage that will be enclosed by bullet-proof glass will be 100 feet wide, three times bigger than what it was last year. There's unprecedented security in Delhi; mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have been deployed to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to Red Fort.
Greetings to all my countrymen on #Republicday2018. My SandArt at the Khandagiri-Udaygiri festival, Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/FcM3NNciLl
Traffic Arrangements - Republic Day Celebrations on 26Th January, 2018 pic.twitter.com/ZAMJNegFWq
सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!