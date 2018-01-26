Republic Day 2018 Live Updates: Tight Security In Delhi, Preparations For Grand Parade

Republic Day Celebrations: Nearly 60,000 security personnel drawn from the Delhi Police and central security forces have been deployed in Central Delhi. Snipers have been stationed on top of high-rise buildings while scores of CCTV cameras are keeping a tight vigil on people's movements on the parade route.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 26, 2018 08:39 IST
The parade ceremony will begin at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate today. (PTI)

New Delhi:  As India celebrates its 69th Republic Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN as guests of honour at the ceremonial parade to be held at Rajpath. The parade will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Republic Day parade begins at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate where PM Modi will pay homage to the soldiers who died in the line of duty. The National Anthem will be played with a 21 gun salute after the unfurling of the tricolour. India's military might will be on full display during the annual celebrations.

The national capital has been wrapped in a thick security blanket to ensure peaceful celebrations. Special teams, anti-aircraft guns and snipers have been deployed to keep a vigil on the eight-km parade route from Rajpath to Red Fort. Hundreds of CCTV cameras as well as drones will be watching people's movements along the parade route. Nearly 60,000 security personnel from the Delhi Police and central security forces have been deployed in Central Delhi.


Here are the LIVE updates of the 69th Republic Day celebrations:




Jan 26, 2018
08:39 (IST)
The Press Information Bureau tweeted a series of images going down memory line on the 69th Republic Day. "Let us recall what our forefathers solemnly resolved, what they have bequeathed to us and what we celebrate and honour today," a tweet read. 
Jan 26, 2018
08:31 (IST)
India Republic Day: From Nagaland To Kashmir, These Are The Heroes Of 69th Republic Day
The Shaurya Chakra is the third highest peacetime military decoration after the Ashoka Chakra and the Kirti Chakra. Read about the heroic tales of the men in uniform who are honoured with the Shaurya Chakra this Republic Day.
Jan 26, 2018
08:31 (IST)
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson extends warm wishes on the 69th Republic Day. Says the days will be remembered as the 'historic' day when 10 ASEAN leaders joined the country in celebrations. 
Jan 26, 2018
08:20 (IST)
Pesident Ram Nath Kovind Addresses Nation Ahead of 69th Republic Day. A Veiled Message On Padmaavat
Against the backdrop of raging protests against the controversial film Padmaavat across several states, President Ram Nath Kovind today underlined that people could disagree about something or a historical event without infringing on the dignity and space of other citizens." itemprop="description
Jan 26, 2018
08:17 (IST)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley conveyed his Republic Day greetings on Twitter.
Jan 26, 2018
08:14 (IST)
Republic Day celebrations were held in Chennai amid tight security.
Jan 26, 2018
08:11 (IST)
Ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain tweeted, "We are honoured to have ASEAN leaders as guests for this #RepublicDay. There is a natural affinity between people of India & ASEAN nations due to deep civilisational links. This gesture by PM @narendramodi ji will add to the bonding."
Jan 26, 2018
08:09 (IST)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted her wishes on India's 69th Republic Day, "Today is Republic Day. Let us remember the creators of our Constitution, and promise to abide by its principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity."
Jan 26, 2018
08:07 (IST)
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit hoists the national flag in Chennai. 
Jan 26, 2018
07:54 (IST)
ASEAN Leaders As Chief Guests, 100-Foot Wide Stage For 69th Republic Day Parade: 10 Points
As India celebrates its 69th Republic Day today, for the first time, 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN will be the chief guests at the ceremonial parade, held at Rajpath, in the heart of national capital Delhi. To accommodate the 10 heads of state, the stage that will be enclosed by bullet-proof glass will be 100 feet wide, three times bigger than what it was last year. There's unprecedented security in Delhi; mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have been deployed to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to Red Fort.
Jan 26, 2018
07:48 (IST)
Mumbai's iconic railway station, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus building is lit with tricolor on the occasion of India's 69th Republic Day.

Jan 26, 2018
07:45 (IST)
As India celebrates it's 69th Republic Day, international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrates it with sand sculptures.
Jan 26, 2018
07:30 (IST)
The parade will start at 9:50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort Grounds through the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg. Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory ahead of the Republic Day parade.
Jan 26, 2018
07:19 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveys his Republic Day greetings on twitter.
Jan 26, 2018
07:18 (IST)
India celebrates its 69th Republic Day today. For the first time, 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN will be the chief guests at the ceremonial parade, held at Rajpath, in the heart of national capital Delhi. 
