Republic Day 2025: Celebrating 75 Years Of Constitution With Cultural Grandeur

The Republic Day Parade 2025 promises to be a grand showcase of India's cultural diversity and military strength, with a special emphasis on commemorating 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and the theme of Jan Bhagidari.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, will serve as the Chief Guest for the event. Addressing the media in New Delhi, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh announced that a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia will join the parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2025, alongside contingents from the Indian Armed Forces.

This year, 31 tableaux from various states, Union Territories, and Central Government ministries and departments will participate, centred around the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas" (Golden India: Heritage and Progress). The parade will commence with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, followed by the President arriving at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy to take the salute during the march past. The parade will feature units from the Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS.

To mark 75 years of the Constitution, two tableaux in the parade will highlight this milestone, accompanied by floral decorations and thematic view cutters. Balloons bearing banners of the official logo for the 75th year of the Constitution will be released at the conclusion of the program, which will end with a spectacular flypast featuring 47 aircraft.

Additionally, quiz and essay competitions were organized on MyGov to engage the public in celebrating this historic occasion.