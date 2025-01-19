Republic Day 2025: Is India Celebrating Its 76th Or 77th Republic Day?

Republic Day 2025: As January 26, 2025, approaches, India eagerly awaits the celebration of Republic Day. The highlight of the festivities will be the spectacular Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi.

The Republic Day parade, spanning from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, will showcase contingents from the Indian Armed Forces and paramilitary forces.

It will also include vibrant tableaux from various states, highlighting the nation's rich cultural heritage. Republic Day is celebrated annually to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950.

On this day, India officially became a democratic republic. The first Republic Day was celebrated on January 26, 1951. This year marks 75 years since the Constitution's adoption, a significant milestone in the nation's history.

India will commemorate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, marking a significant milestone since the first Republic Day in 1950.

This year's celebration is centred around the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' (Golden India: Heritage and Progress). Each year, the Indian government selects a specific theme for the occasion, and this year's theme highlights the nation's rich cultural heritage and its journey of growth and development.

For Republic Day 2025, tableaux from 15 states and union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, will be featured in the Kartavya Path parade. Additionally, 11 central government contingents will participate in the grand event.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has been announced as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025.