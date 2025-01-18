Republic Day Parade Rehearsals: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check List Of Roads To Avoid

The rehearsals for the annual Republic parade are in full swing. The five-day Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is also being held in New Delhi and Greater Noida. So, to facilitate smooth traffic movement in the national capital region, the Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory regarding the arrangements and restrictions that will be in place for the next few days. The special arrangements have been made for January 17, 18, 20 and 21, the Delhi Police announced in a post on X.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions would be put in place for Kartavyapath- Rafi Marg crossing, Kartavyapath- Janpath crossing, Kartavypath- Mansingh Road crossing, and Kartavyapath- C- Hexagon from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm on the dates mentioned above. The advisory has been issued to "facilitate uninterrupted movement of Republic Day parade rehearsals on Kartavya Path," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Traffic Advisory



Special traffic arrangements have been made on 17th, 18th, 20th and 21st January in order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of Parade on Kartavyapath.



Kindly follow the advisory#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/y53clzh0wL — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 15, 2025

Diversions

According to traffic advisory, people going from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice versa can take Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan, I.P. Flyover, Rajghat, Lajpat Ral Marg, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Attaturk Marg, Kautilaya Marg.

Those travelling from east to southwest Delhi, Ring Road can take the Vande Matram Marg.

People coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path or going to New Delhi and beyond can take Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, roundabout RML, Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street - Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi or New Delhi, the advisory stated.

"Motorists are urged to follow traffic rules, be patient and heed Traffic Police instructions. Plan your journey in advance to avoid inconvenience," the Delhi Police said.

Notably, the national capital is also hosting the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi and the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida. The event is scheduled from January 17-22.

Republic Day: Date, time and theme

India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, Sunday. The majestic Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path will begin at 10 am. This year's theme is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' (Golden India: Heritage and Development).