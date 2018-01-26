Republic Day 2018: Ashok Chakra Awarded To IAF Commando Jyoti Prakash Nirala Posthumously

Six terrorists were shot dead during an hour-long fierce gun battle in Chandergeer, a village in the Hajin area of Kashmir's Bandipora district on November 18 last year. Among the slain terrorists was the nephew of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi. Jyoti Prakash Nirala, armed with light machine gun, laid down his life during the encounter while shooting dead three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists despite being shot by the bullets. Air Force sources told NDTV that Corporal Nirala had retaliated fiercely.
"Corporal Nirala, displaying exceptional battle craft, positioned himself close to the approach of the hideout, thus cutting off all possibilities of an escape by the terrorists. Laying the ambush at such close quarters demanded a very high degree of courage and professional acumen," according to a statement by the Defence Ministry.
"Corporal Nirala exhibited most conspicuous gallantry in fighting with terrorists and made supreme sacrifice," it added.
Kirti Chakra, the second highest peacetime military award, has been conferred to Major Vijayant Bisht of the Army who led an ambush in Chorgali forest of Jammu and Kashmir's Uri district, killed two terrorists and saved the life of another soldier during an ambush.