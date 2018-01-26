Republic Day 2018: Ashok Chakra Awarded To IAF Commando Jyoti Prakash Nirala Posthumously

On India's 69th Republic Day on Friday, Ashoka Chakra was posthumously conferred to Indian Air Force's Garud Commando Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala who had single-handedly shot down three terrorists during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on November 18 last year. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime military award, to Jyoti Prakash Nirala's mother Malti Singh and wife Sushma during the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Corporal Nirala became the first Indian Air Force Commando to receive the award after his death.Six terrorists were shot dead during an hour-long fierce gun battle in Chandergeer, a village in the Hajin area of Kashmir's Bandipora district on November 18 last year. Among the slain terrorists was the nephew of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi. Jyoti Prakash Nirala, armed with light machine gun, laid down his life during the encounter while shooting dead three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists despite being shot by the bullets. Air Force sources told NDTV that Corporal Nirala had retaliated fiercely.



"Corporal Nirala, displaying exceptional battle craft, positioned himself close to the approach of the hideout, thus cutting off all possibilities of an escape by the terrorists. Laying the ambush at such close quarters demanded a very high degree of courage and professional acumen," according to a statement by the Defence Ministry.



"Corporal Nirala exhibited most conspicuous gallantry in fighting with terrorists and made supreme sacrifice," it added.

