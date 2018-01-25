IAF Commando Jyoti Prakash Nirala To Be Awarded Ashok Chakra Posthumously On Republic Day

Jyoti Prakash Nirala, Indian Air Force's Garud Commando who single-handedly shot down three terrorists during an anti-terror operation , will be awarded the Ashok Chakra posthumously on 69th Republic Day. Six terrorists were shot dead during an hour-long fierce gun battle in Chandergeer, a village in the Hajin area of Kashmir's Bandipora district on November 18 last year. Among the slain terrorists was the nephew of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi. Jyoti Prakash Nirala, armed with light machine gun, laid down his life during the encounter while shooting dead three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists despite being shot by the bullets. Air Force sources told NDTV that Corporal Nirala had retaliated fiercely. He will be the first Indian Air Force Commando to receive the award after his death.

Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime military award will be awarded to him posthumously for his unparalleled bravery and service to the nation by President Ram Nath Kovind. His family member will receive the award on his behalf on Republic Day.





Jyoti Prakash Nirala, a resident of Badladih area in Bihar's Rohtas district had joined the Indian Air Force in 2005. He was part of joint team comprising Garud commandos and Rashtriya Rifles. His body was cremated with full military honours. Mr Nirala is survived by his widow Sushma Nand, a four-year-old daughter, ailing parents and three unmarried sisters. The 31-year-old commando was the breadwinner of the family.An ex-gratia of Rs 11 lakh was announced by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his family. In his condolence message, Mr Kumar had said that the entire country would remember the supreme sacrifice of the brave son of Bihar.