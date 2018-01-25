In President Kovind's Address, A Veiled Message For the Karni Sena

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 25, 2018 21:11 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind today addressed the nation on the eve of Republic Day.

NEW DELHI:  Against the backdrop of raging protests against the controversial film "Padmaavat" across several states, President Ram Nath Kovind today underlined that people could disagree about something or a historical event without infringing on the dignity and space of other citizens.

"A civic-minded nation is built by civic-minded neighbourhoods. Where we respect the next-door person's space, privacy and rights. Where we do not inconvenience our neighbours while celebrating a festival or while resorting to a protest or on any other occasion", President Kovind said in his address to the nation ahead of India's 69th Republic Day celebrations.

"Where one can disagree with another viewpoint - or even with a historical event- without mocking a fellow citizen's dignity and personal space. This is fraternity in action," he said.

The President's veiled reference against the "Padmaavat" protests, which had even put lives of school children at risk, is the first reaction from the government to Wednesday's violence and is seen to echo the outrage that followed the attack on a school bus in Gurgaon.
 

