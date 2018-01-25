'Padmaavat' Out Today, No Show In 4 States Amid Violent Protests: 10 Facts

Padmaavat violence: Tight security in several states, including Delhi as the film releases today

New Delhi: The hugely controversial "Padmaavat" releases today amid heightened security, a day after fringe groups like Karni Sena rampaged through several states, clashing with police, torching vehicles and vandalising malls in parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh -- the states that had initially banned the movie despite the censor board allowing it with tweaks. The violent protesters stoned a school bus in Gurgaon and torched one state-run bus. After the terrifying attack, some schools in Gurgaon have decided to remain shut today. Fearing violence, the multiplex owners in four states - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa - have said the film would not be screened today.