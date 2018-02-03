Karni Sena Declares Withdrawal Of Protest Against "Padmaavat" The Karni Sena had been demanding a ban on "Padmaavat" on the grounds that it "distorts" historical facts and projects queen Padmini in poor light.

The Shri Rajput Karni Sena on Friday announced it has decided to take back its protest against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", stating the movie glorifies the valour of the Rajputs.Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's Mumbai leader Yogendra Singh Katar said that on the directions of organisation's national President Sukhdev Singh Gogamadi, a few members watched the movie in Mumbai on Friday, and found that that the movie glorifies the valour and sacrifice of Rajput and every Rajput will be feeling proud after watching the film.There is no such objectionable scene between Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji and Queen Padmini of Mewar which hurts the sentiments of Rajputs, he said in a letter, declaring that the Karni Sena takes back their protest and will help the administration to release the film in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat as well as across all cinema houses in India.The Karni Sena had been demanding a ban on the period film on the grounds that it "distorts" historical facts and projects queen Padmini in poor light. Last month, Supreme Court also lifted the ban on the movie imposed by several states and directed them to ensure its release.The film was released in theatres across India on January 25 amidst tight security and protest from various groups , including Karni Sena. However, some cinema hall owners decided not to screen the film in the wake of protests being carried allegedly by Karni Sena members in Gujarat and Haryana.