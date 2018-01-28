Petrol Bomb Thrown Outside Theatre Screening "Padmaavat" In Maharashtra

The incident took place outside the Bhanu Sagar in Kalyan at around 9 PM. According to the police, there were no reports of anyone getting injured.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 28, 2018 07:21 IST
Thane:  In another act of violence in the protests against the movie "Padmaavat", two men on Saturday threw a petrol bomb outside a theatre in Thane that was screening the film, the police said.

The incident took place outside the Bhanu Sagar in Kalyan at around 9 PM. According to the police, there were no reports of anyone getting injured. A police team had rushed to the spot to further probe the incident, an officer told news agency Press Trust of India.

Incidents of violence have marred the country since the release of "Padmaavat" on January 25. On Wednesday, a school bus carrying more than two dozen children was targeted in Gurgaon. Another state-run bus was burned near Bhondsi village. In Ahmedabad, many motorcycles were set on fire.

On Saturday, police arrested or detained at least 42 people in connection with the violence by fringe Rajput groups against the screening of the movie.

Thakur Kushalpal, a leader of the Rajput fringe group Karni Sena, which is at the forefront of the opposition to the film, was detained on Saturday. Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi has said the group was not involved in the acts of violence, but warned that protests would continue and intensify until the movie was banned.

The protesters allege that the movie based on the saga of the 13th-century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi, distorts history and shows Rani Padmavati in "poor light", despite historians being divided on whether the queen actually existed.

With inputs from PTI

