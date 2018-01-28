Karni Sena Chief Denies Role In Violence, But Says Protests Will Continue Saying that "Rajputs would not resort to such heinous" acts, Lokendra Kalvi said the Karni Sena was open to any kind of investigation.

Share EMAIL PRINT Karni Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi said he is open to a probe into the violence New Delhi: Denying again its involvement in the incidents of violence, the Shree Rajput Karni Sena on Saturday said it would intensify its agitation and continue it till the film "Padmaavat" is banned.



Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said he had "evidence" to prove that none of their volunteers were part of the



"Some of the incidents that happened are sad. None of the protesters, who set the cinema halls and



"Eye-witnesses said two unknown persons on motorcycles attacked the school bus in Gurugram. On the other hand, our people took the bus to a safe place with the help of police," he claimed.



Saying that "Rajputs would not resort to such heinous" acts, Lokendra Kalvi said the Karni Sena was open to any kind of investigation.



"We are open to probe by highest of authorities, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Let there be a CBI probe to find out who was behind the attacks," the Karni Sena leader said.



He, however, said that the ongoing protest would be intensified and continued till Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" is banned.



"Why did we fail in banning the movie? There is lack of political will," he said.



"I would make an appeal to all social organisations to continue the protests using all their strength to ban the movie, in whichever way possible."



Lokendra Kalvi claimed that in north India, there are 4,318 halls but the film was shown in only 48 places.



He said the Rajputs had the right to protest against the film.



"We have as equal right of dissent as any citizen of this country," he said.



On Thursday too, Mr Kalvi had denied the Karni Sena had any role in the Gurugram bus attack, and had instead blamed Mr Bhansali and his team for the act.



Denying again its involvement in the incidents of violence, the Shree Rajput Karni Sena on Saturday said it would intensify its agitation and continue it till the film "Padmaavat" is banned.Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said he had "evidence" to prove that none of their volunteers were part of the attack on a school bus in Gurgaon , which had more than two dozen children travelling in it, and on cinema halls in Ahmedabad and other parts of the country."Some of the incidents that happened are sad. None of the protesters, who set the cinema halls and 40-50 motor-cycles on fire in Ahmedabad , knew who I was. Neither do I know them. What does it indicate? But TV reports said Rajputs, Karni Sena volunteers did it," he said."Eye-witnesses said two unknown persons on motorcycles attacked the school bus in Gurugram. On the other hand, our people took the bus to a safe place with the help of police," he claimed.Saying that "Rajputs would not resort to such heinous" acts, Lokendra Kalvi said the Karni Sena was open to any kind of investigation."We are open to probe by highest of authorities, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Let there be a CBI probe to find out who was behind the attacks," the Karni Sena leader said.He, however, said that the ongoing protest would be intensified and continued till Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" is banned."Why did we fail in banning the movie? There is lack of political will," he said."I would make an appeal to all social organisations to continue the protests using all their strength to ban the movie, in whichever way possible."Lokendra Kalvi claimed that in north India, there are 4,318 halls but the film was shown in only 48 places.He said the Rajputs had the right to protest against the film. "We have as equal right of dissent as any citizen of this country," he said.On Thursday too, Mr Kalvi had denied the Karni Sena had any role in the Gurugram bus attack, and had instead blamed Mr Bhansali and his team for the act.