Bikes Burnt, Shops Vandalised In Ahmedabad In Protest Against 'Padmaavat'

Two cinema halls in Ahmedabad were targeted by vandals protesting release of Padmaavat in Gujarat
AHMEDABAD:
A protest against release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat"
in Gujarat turned violent on Tuesday evening when a group of people holding a march against the movie vandalised shops at a mall in Ahmedabad and targeted vehicles parked. A dozen two-wheelers, many of them belonging to a fast-food chain, were gutted.
The fresh round of violence comes on a day the Supreme Court ordered state governments that they had to maintain law and order to let cinema theatres screen the movie. Some state governments such as Maharashtra and Haryana have promised to implement the court order and ensure peace.
There was no such luck for PVR multiplex in Ahmedabad and shops at the Himalaya mall where a cinema hall, Big Cinema, is located.
The Big Cinema management had earlier that they would not screen the movie despite the censor board's clearance, pointing that they did not want to put the cinema at risk. But that announcement didn't appear to help the theatre.
"We had put up boards saying we won't screen the film. Still the mall was attacked by a horde of men," the mall manager Rakesh Mehta said, according to news agency ANI.