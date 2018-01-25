Padmaavat Row LIVE Updates: Security Heightened As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film Releases Today

Padmaavat Row: The film has been facing protests by Karni Sena and several other fringe groups.

Here are the LIVE updates of the controversy surrounding the film:



08:51 (IST) E-Square cinema mall owner in Pune says, "Its peaceful. The current show is housefull. There is security and police presence in place. All good as of now."

The violent protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' intensified on Wednesday, with hundreds of supporters of fringe groups like the Karni Sena ran amok across several states. With the film slated to release today, security in several states have been bolstered. Acts of vandalism were reported in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. In Gurgaon, adjacent to national capital Delhi, around 20-25 students of a leading Gurgaon school had a narrow escape when the frenzied mob attacked the school bus. Protesters also burnt other buses and blocked roads. Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said the organisation won't allow the release of the film and said "January 25 may come and go but we won't let the film release, come what may." Several schools in have taken the threats seriously and decided to stay shut. The Multiplex Association of India representing about 75 percent of the multiplex owners said that the movie will not be screened in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa.Padmavati has been at the centre of protests since shooting for the film started, with Rajput groups alleging that that the film distorted history and tarnished the image of the legendary Queen of Chittor by suggesting a romance between her and Alauddin Khilji, the Delhi Sultan said to be obsessed with her. Queen Padmini, who was said to have immolated herself to escape falling into the clutches of the invading forces of Alauddin Khilji, is looked upon as an icon by the Rajput community.