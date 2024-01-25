'This Is Time Of Epochal Transformation': President Murmu's Top Quotes

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation today, a day before the 75th Republic Day. The address was broadcast on the Akashvani network and telecast across Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

Here are the top quotes of the President:

The democratic system is much older than the concept of western democracy. That's why India is called the "mother of democracy". I appeal to all citizens to abide by our fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution: President Murmu

The nation is in the early years of Amrit Kaal, the period leading to the centenary of Independence. This is the time of an epochal transformation: President Murmu

I pay my tribute to Karpoori Ji for enriching public life through his contributions. Karpoori Ji was one of the greatest advocates of backward classes who dedicated his life for their welfare. His life was a message.

We witnessed the historic consecration ceremony of the idol of Prabhu Shri Ram in the glorious new temple constructed at His birthplace in Ayodhya. When this event will be seen in the wider perspective, future historians will consider it a landmark in India's continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage: President Murmu

The successful organising of the Group of 20 Summit in the capital, under India's presidency, was an unprecedented achievement. The G20 Summit boosted India's emergence as the voice of the Global South, adding a necessary element to the international discourse: President Murmu

India's space journey is slated to cross new milestones. We have always been proud of our scientists and technology experts, but now they are aiming far higher than before and delivering too: President Murmu

Our GDP growth rate has remained highest among major economies in recent years. Extraordinary performance in GDP will continue in 2024 and beyond: President Murmu

The government has not only expanded and enhanced welfare schemes but has also redefined the idea of welfare itself. The government has decided to provide free food grains to over 81 crore people for five years. This may be the biggest welfare initiative of its kind in history. It will be a proud day for us all when India becomes one of those few countries where homelessness is a rarity: President Murmu

The National Education Policy gives adequate thrust to bridge the digital divide and create a uniform educational structure for the benefit of underprivileged students: President Murmu

We are glad to see our sportswomen making an impressive contribution to our medal tally. I am sure our sportspersons, infused with new confidence, will deliver improved performance in the Paris Olympics: President Murmu