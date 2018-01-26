ASEAN Leaders As Chief Guests, 100-Foot Wide Stage For 69th Republic Day Parade: 10 Points

Republic Day 2018: A group of 113 women from the BSF will perform breathtaking stunts on motorcycles
New Delhi:
As India celebrates its 69th Republic Day today, for the first time, 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN will be the chief guests at the ceremonial parade
, held at Rajpath, in the heart of national capital Delhi. To accommodate the 10 heads of state, the stage that will be enclosed by bullet-proof glass will be 100 feet wide, three times bigger than what it was last year. There's unprecedented security in Delhi
; mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have been deployed to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to Red Fort.