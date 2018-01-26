India, ASEAN Agree To Deepen Cooperation In Combating Terrorism "Combating terror financing jointly is yet another important area where we could work collectively," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the plenary session of India-ASEAN summit.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Delhi New Delhi: India and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations decided to deepen cooperation in combating terrorism through information sharing, capacity building and reiterated their commitment to battle the menace by disrupting and countering terror groups.



In addition, leaders of the ASEAN and India decided to strengthen cooperation in combating other transnational crimes, including human trafficking, illicit drug trafficking, cybercrime, and piracy and armed robbery against ships.



According to the Delhi Declaration of the



"Combating terror financing jointly is yet another important area where we could work collectively," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the plenary session of India-ASEAN summit.



The countries also resolved to prevent the recruitment of members of terrorist groups, support efforts in targeting such groups and sanctuaries, and take further urgent measures to counter and prevent the spread of terrorism, while stressing that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever.



"Reiterate commitment and promote comprehensive approach to combat terrorism through close cooperation by disrupting and countering terrorists, terrorist groups and networks, including by countering cross border movement of terrorists and foreign terrorist fighters and misuse of Internet including social media by terror entities; strengthen cooperation to stop terrorism financing efforts," the declaration said.



The group also extended their support to the implementation of the Langkawi Declaration on the Global Movement of Moderates to promote peace, security, upholding rule of law, sustainable and inclusive development, equitable growth and social harmony.



Strengthening cooperation between the ASEAN and India on cyber-security capacity building and policy coordination, including through supporting the implementation of the ASEAN Cybersecurity Cooperation Strategy, ASEAN Regional Framework Plan on Security of and in the Use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) was also an important aspect of the declaration.



The countries also proposed the First ASEAN-India Cyber Dialogue in 2018.



The countries resolved to work together to prevent and manage accidents and incidents at sea and promote effective coordination between the ASEAN and India



India and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations decided to deepen cooperation in combating terrorism through information sharing, capacity building and reiterated their commitment to battle the menace by disrupting and countering terror groups.In addition, leaders of the ASEAN and India decided to strengthen cooperation in combating other transnational crimes, including human trafficking, illicit drug trafficking, cybercrime, and piracy and armed robbery against ships.According to the Delhi Declaration of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit , they resolved to work together with the international community to ensure compliance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions regarding counterterrorism, and to note efforts on the negotiations of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) at the UN."Combating terror financing jointly is yet another important area where we could work collectively," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the plenary session of India-ASEAN summit.The countries also resolved to prevent the recruitment of members of terrorist groups, support efforts in targeting such groups and sanctuaries, and take further urgent measures to counter and prevent the spread of terrorism, while stressing that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever."Reiterate commitment and promote comprehensive approach to combat terrorism through close cooperation by disrupting and countering terrorists, terrorist groups and networks, including by countering cross border movement of terrorists and foreign terrorist fighters and misuse of Internet including social media by terror entities; strengthen cooperation to stop terrorism financing efforts," the declaration said.The group also extended their support to the implementation of the Langkawi Declaration on the Global Movement of Moderates to promote peace, security, upholding rule of law, sustainable and inclusive development, equitable growth and social harmony.Strengthening cooperation between the ASEAN and India on cyber-security capacity building and policy coordination, including through supporting the implementation of the ASEAN Cybersecurity Cooperation Strategy, ASEAN Regional Framework Plan on Security of and in the Use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) was also an important aspect of the declaration. The countries also proposed the First ASEAN-India Cyber Dialogue in 2018.The countries resolved to work together to prevent and manage accidents and incidents at sea and promote effective coordination between the ASEAN and India in maritime search and rescue.