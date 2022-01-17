Republic Day Flypast Will Be 'Grandest, Largest' With 75 Jets: Air Force

Aircraft at the Republic Day flypast will include Rafale, MiG29K, Jaguar fighter jets (File)

The Republic Day parade in Delhi this year will see the "grandest and largest" flypast ever with 75 aircraft, marking the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, an Indian Air Force (IAF) official said today.

The flypast will conclude with seven jaguar fighter jets flying in the "Amrit" formation to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

"The flypast this year will be the grandest and largest with 75 aircraft from IAF, Army, and Navy flying during the Republic Day parade. This is in line with the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations," Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said.

"The flypast will include the Tangail formation which will have one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This is a tribute to the Tangail airdrop operations of the 1971 War. There will also be Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s," he said.

The flypast will begin with the "Dhwaj" formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by the "Rudra" and the "Rahat" formations with four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) respectively.

Among the other aircraft that will display their might at the parade are the Rafale, the Indian Navy's MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft and Jaguar fighter jets.