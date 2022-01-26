On 73rd Republic Day Today, Many Firsts In Iconic Parade: 10 Points

As the country gears up to celebrate Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, early this morning, greeted the nation by tweeting, "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"

This year's celebrations are particularly significant because it is the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, and it is being commemorated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has planned a series of new events. These include the launch of the National Cadet Corps' 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme, and a grand flypast by 75 Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters as the much awaited finale

It also includes cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through a nationwide dance competition, a display of 10 scrolls each measuring 75 metres in length and 15 feet in height for the 'Kala Kumbh' event, and installation of 10 large LED screens. For the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29, a drone show with 1,000 indigenously manufactured drones has been planned as well.

Only double-vaccinated adults, and single-dose vaccinated children of 15 years and above will be allowed to attend the parade at Rajpath. Those under the age of 15 will not be permitted entry. All social distancing norms will be followed, and masks are mandatory. Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be no foreign contingent this year.

The parade ceremony will commence at 10:30 am at Rajpath -- as opposed to the traditional 10 am start time -- with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial. By placing a wreath, he will lead the country in paying tribute to our fallen heroes. The Prime Minister and other dignitaries will then proceed to Rajpath's saluting dais.

The National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute. The parade will begin with a salute from President Ram Nath Kovind. The winners of the highest gallantry awards will also take part in the parade, including Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra.

The parade will feature six marching contingents from the Indian Army, 96 young sailors and four officers from the Naval contingent, and 96 airmen and four officers from the Air Force contingent.

People have been asked to register on the MyGov portal to watch the live event online. They will also be able to vote for the best marching contingent and tableau in the popular choice category.