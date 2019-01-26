With Many Firsts, 'Nari Shakti' On Dazzling Display At Rajpath

Captain Shikha Surabhi performed a daredevil stunt on a bike alongside her male teammates.

Woman power was on a remarkable display at the Republic Day celebrations today with contingents of the Navy, Army Services Corps and unit of Corps of Signals led by women officers. Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi created history to become the first woman to lead an all-men contingency at the parade.

The all-women Assam Rifles contingent participated for the first time in a Republic Day parade. Major Khushboo Kanwar, a 30-year-old mother, lead the contingent of the Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force in the country.

"Leading an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles is a matter of great honour and pride for me. We have practiced very hard...I am a daughter of a bus conductor from Rajasthan and if I can accomplish this, then any girl can fulfil her dream," she told PTI, brimming with pride, after the dress rehearsals on January 23.

A woman officer took part in a heart in the mouth stunt as she stood atop the seat of a moving motorcycle and saluted the President of India. Captain Shikha Surabhi, from the Corps of Signals, performed the daredevil stunt alongside her male teammates. The stunts are a major attraction every Republic Day.

"I am the first woman to be part of daredevils segment of the parade. It took a lot of practice to perfect the stunts. But I am proud of this accomplishment. Women can do anything," said the 28-year-old officer who hails from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

Captain Bhavna Syal, a third-generation officer in the armed forces, fronted the transportable satellite terminal's contingent. Lieutenant Ambika Sudhakaran led a marching naval contingent of 144 sailors.

"Men and women are marching shoulder-to-shoulder to serve the nation," Lieutenant Sudhakaran said.

"This Republic Day parade will also be an amazing display of ''Nari Shakti'' (women power), as many contingents will be led by women, besides an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles," Major General Rajpal Punia, had told PTI after the full dress rehearsals on January 23.

He also said this year is also the largest participation of women in the parade.

The 90-minute Republic Day parade has concluded. Fifty-eight tribal guests from various parts of the country, 22 tableaux of states and central government departments and performance by school children were part celebrations. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the chief guest at the event.

(with inputs from PTI)