On Republic Day, Soldier's Family Receives Ashok Chakra In Moving Moment

Republic Day 2019: Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani's family received the Ashok Chakra from the President.

A Kashmiri soldier who died fighting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives two months ago was honored with the Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peace-time gallantry award, at the Republic Day parade today.

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani's family received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind in a poignant moment.

Lance Naik Wani, 38, was part of an operation against six terrorists in Hirapur villager, near Kashmir's Batagund, on November 25 when his team came under attack. He stormed the house where the terrorists were hiding, killing an LeT district commander and a foreign terrorist before being hit by bullets. The soldier also managed to injure a third terrorist before he was taken to a military hospital, where he died.

The soldier's body was draped in the Tricolour and brought back to his village, where it was handed over to his family. He was buried amid a 21-gun salute at his village on November 26. Many military personnel and local residents were present at his funeral.

Lance Naik Wani, from Cheki Ashmuji in Kulgam district, was part of a terrorist group in the early nineties before joining the counter-insurgency group Ikhwan. He joined the army's 162 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army/ Home and Hearth), Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, in 2004.