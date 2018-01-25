Republic Day 2018: Patriotic WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Greetings You Can Share

Here are some Republic Day messages, SMS, wishes, greetings you can send to them:
1. Let's salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers who made us realise the dream of an independent and unified India. Happy Republic Day!
2. Freedom is our birth right, but was snatched away from us,
Our nation earned this freedom after making great sacrifices,
Let's never take it for granted! Happy Republic Day!
3. Happy 69th Republic Day to you and your family members. Jai Hind!
4. Aazaad bharat mein jeete hain hum,
Aage badne ka khwab bhi dekhte hain hum,
Bharat phir se sone ki chidiya ban jaaye,
Aesi kaamna karte hain hum!
Gantantra diwas ki hardik shubhkamnayein!
5. May we always have freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to dream...
Happy Republic Day!
6. Jhanda ooncha rahe hamara! Vande Mataram!
May we always choose what's right for our nation!
Happy Republic Day!
8. It swells my chest with pride that despite so many diversities, we Indians are tied in the bond of togetherness! Saluting our motherland on 69th Republic Day! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!
9. Long live Constitution!
Long live Indian Democracy!
Happy Republic Day!
10. Justice, Equality, Liberty and Fraternity.. Saluting the pillars of our great Indian Constitution. Happy Republic Day!