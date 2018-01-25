Republic Day 2018: Patriotic WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Greetings You Can Share

Republic Day 2018 Images, Wishes, Greetings, Messages to send to your friends.

Republic Day is here and while you celebrate the national holiday with your loved ones at home and watch the grand Republic Day parade, think about a national cause that you would like to work on this year. Also think about the revolutionary leaders and brave Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifice to grant us our freedom. Our nation - with different climates, languages, castes, religions, food habits, clothing and festivals - is able to thrive because there is a sense of belongingness to this vibrant democratic nation of ours. Our identity is Indian and that thread connects us all. On Republic Day, reflect on the keywords of the Preamble to the Constitution of India - Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity and pray that people of India always live by these principles. Just drown in the patriotic fervour and celebrate the 69th Republic Day with your family and friends.

1. Let's salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers who made us realise the dream of an independent and unified India. Happy Republic Day!



2. Freedom is our birth right, but was snatched away from us,Our nation earned this freedom after making great sacrifices,Let's never take it for granted! Happy Republic Day!

3. Happy 69th Republic Day to you and your family members. Jai Hind!



4. Aazaad bharat mein jeete hain hum,

Aage badne ka khwab bhi dekhte hain hum,

Bharat phir se sone ki chidiya ban jaaye,

Aesi kaamna karte hain hum!

Gantantra diwas ki hardik shubhkamnayein!



5. May we always have freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to dream...

Happy Republic Day!



6. Jhanda ooncha rahe hamara! Vande Mataram!





7. May our country always prosper and flourish...May we always choose what's right for our nation!Happy Republic Day!8. It swells my chest with pride that despite so many diversities, we Indians are tied in the bond of togetherness! Saluting our motherland on 69th Republic Day! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

9. Long live Constitution!

Long live Indian Democracy!

Happy Republic Day!

10. Justice, Equality, Liberty and Fraternity.. Saluting the pillars of our great Indian Constitution. Happy Republic Day!



